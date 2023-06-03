Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $61,799,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after acquiring an additional 804,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,370,000 after buying an additional 620,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after buying an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Rollins by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 300,782 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.63. 1,342,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

