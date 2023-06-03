Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,022 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 124.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 1,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.22. 224,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,150. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.