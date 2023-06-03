Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 903 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 110.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.0 %

NOW stock opened at $548.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $556.58. The stock has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.03.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,909 shares of company stock worth $15,361,500 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

