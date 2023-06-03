Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Medpace by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock traded up $5.17 on Friday, reaching $212.06. The company had a trading volume of 315,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,756. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.79 and a 1 year high of $241.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.22 and its 200 day moving average is $206.45. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

