Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 145.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $278.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $365.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.48 and its 200 day moving average is $285.02.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

