Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 127.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,330,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 193.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 19.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 699,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after buying an additional 115,614 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,831,000 after buying an additional 107,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 270,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.14.

Watsco Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of WSO opened at $340.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.27. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $356.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.89%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.