Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 106.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,508 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,524,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Walmart by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,650,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $517,558,000 after purchasing an additional 704,262 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $83,317,703.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,281,265 shares in the company, valued at $36,103,845,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,272,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,618,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE WMT traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.82. 6,392,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,952. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.50 and its 200-day moving average is $146.10. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.