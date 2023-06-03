Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,946 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $20,709.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,709.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,592.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEICO Trading Up 4.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

HEI stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $180.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.87.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.