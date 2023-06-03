Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,300 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $3,717,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $4,977,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 4.4 %

FIX stock opened at $154.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.81. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $156.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.