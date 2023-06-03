Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,206 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,252.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHJ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.31. 31,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $48.23.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

