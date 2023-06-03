Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,727 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 127.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,311.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,712,000 after buying an additional 1,370,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,243,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,982,000 after purchasing an additional 749,342 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,813,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 644,923 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.6 %

IBKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

IBKR stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

