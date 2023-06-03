Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 129.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 29.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.27. 765,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $123.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.22.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

