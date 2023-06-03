Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Globant by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.
Globant Stock Up 1.0 %
Globant stock opened at $188.62 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.40.
Globant
Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
