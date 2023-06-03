Hermez Network (HEZ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $177.31 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.85 or 0.00017924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $177.31 million and approximately $172,913.62 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026430 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019757 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016234 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,089.24 or 1.00045788 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.88886379 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $168,489.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

