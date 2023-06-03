Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 3.9 %

HPE opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,464,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

