Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.06-$2.14 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.62.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,574,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 193.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,273,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $41,433,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

