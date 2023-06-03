HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $357.65

Shares of HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 357.65 ($4.42) and traded as high as GBX 405 ($5.00). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 397.50 ($4.91), with a volume of 1,097,680 shares trading hands.

HgCapital Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 355.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 357.89. The company has a current ratio of 110.30, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

HgCapital Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. HgCapital Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2,916.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HgCapital Trust

About HgCapital Trust

In other news, insider Jim Strang acquired 15,016 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £49,702.96 ($61,422.34). Also, insider Erika Schraner bought 14,148 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £49,942.44 ($61,718.29). Insiders own 5.41% of the company's stock.

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

