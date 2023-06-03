HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $357.65

Shares of HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 357.65 ($4.42) and traded as high as GBX 405 ($5.00). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 397.50 ($4.91), with a volume of 1,097,680 shares trading hands.
HgCapital Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 355.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 357.89. The company has a current ratio of 110.30, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.
HgCapital Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. HgCapital Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2,916.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling at HgCapital Trust
About HgCapital Trust
HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.
