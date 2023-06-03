HI Hits 24-Hour Volume of $345,515.29 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, HI has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $11.50 million and $345,515.29 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00026245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019822 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016130 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,146.55 or 1.00041484 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00416589 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $195,463.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

