holoride (RIDE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $41,194.96

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. holoride has a market capitalization of $16.27 million and $41,194.96 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,895.58 or 0.06964934 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00053422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00039295 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00017741 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02325254 USD and is up 2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $55,390.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.