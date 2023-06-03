HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.05

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.05 and last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 38875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.97.

HOYA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About HOYA

(Get Rating)

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.