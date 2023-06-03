HP Holding LLC f k a ISTM Associates LLC Invests $88.70 Million in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

HP Holding LLC f k a ISTM Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,241,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,695,000. Arko accounts for approximately 100.0% of HP Holding LLC f k a ISTM Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. HP Holding LLC f k a ISTM Associates LLC owned 8.53% of Arko as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Arko by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,582,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after buying an additional 586,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arko by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 155,194 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arko by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,244,000 after purchasing an additional 163,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arko by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arko by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 74,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of ARKO stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $7.51. 367,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,245. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. Arko Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Arko Announces Dividend

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 0.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Arko’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARKO. TheStreet upgraded Arko from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arko from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Arko Profile

(Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.