HSBC Initiates Coverage on Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

Equities research analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

KVUE opened at $25.55 on Thursday. Kenvue has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Kenvue Inc is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.

