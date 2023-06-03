HSBC Initiates Coverage on Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

Equities research analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.
KVUE opened at $25.55 on Thursday. Kenvue has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $27.80.
Kenvue Inc is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.
