Ibstock (LON:IBST) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $168.36

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.36 ($2.08) and traded as low as GBX 158.40 ($1.96). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 162.20 ($2.00), with a volume of 264,336 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBST shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Ibstock Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £642.29 million, a P/E ratio of 743.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Ibstock Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ibstock

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,090.91%.

In other Ibstock news, insider Nicola Bruce acquired 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £9,977.52 ($12,330.10). In other news, insider Chris McLeish sold 2,950 shares of Ibstock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.13), for a total value of £5,074 ($6,270.39). Also, insider Nicola Bruce acquired 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £9,977.52 ($12,330.10). Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Ibstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

