ICON Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $232.09 million and $2.61 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 958,857,135 coins and its circulating supply is 958,858,866 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 958,827,778.0727662 with 958,827,783.8816154 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23991005 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $2,154,700.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

