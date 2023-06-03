Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 58,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $579,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,110,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $224,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 923,588 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $176,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $207.31 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $248.87. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

