Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,464.70

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,464.70 ($18.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,465 ($18.10). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,455 ($17.98), with a volume of 479,101 shares changing hands.
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.04) price target on shares of Indivior in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,467.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,645.91. The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,267.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.06.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
