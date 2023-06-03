Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,464.70

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,464.70 ($18.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,465 ($18.10). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,455 ($17.98), with a volume of 479,101 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.04) price target on shares of Indivior in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,467.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,645.91. The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,267.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.06.

In other news, insider Mark Stejbach acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,502 ($18.56) per share, for a total transaction of £21,028 ($25,986.16). 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

