Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 956.26% and a negative net margin of 1,608.46%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109,992 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 890,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on its drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman and Matthew D. Shair on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.