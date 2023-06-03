Injective Protocol (INJ) Trading 22.6% Higher Over Last Week

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for $7.86 or 0.00028957 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $628.87 million and $88.38 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

