Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL) Trading Up 0.5%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.42. Approximately 1,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 155,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 29.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

