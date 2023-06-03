Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) Trading Up 1.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 57,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $21.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XDSQ. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter valued at $3,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter valued at $1,555,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

