Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.82

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and traded as high as $10.86. Inpex shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 42,616 shares traded.

Inpex Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Inpex Company Profile

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

