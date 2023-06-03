Insider Buying: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Acquires $1,996,820.00 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $302.00 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $368.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Align Technology Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

