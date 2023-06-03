Insider Buying: Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) Insider Buys A$34,728.00 in Stock

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Rating) insider Andrew Thornton purchased 28,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.20 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,728.00 ($22,698.04).

Garda Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 10.96.

Get Garda Property Group alerts:

Garda Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Garda Property Group’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Garda Property Group Company Profile

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garda Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garda Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.