Insider Buying: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Major Shareholder Purchases $96,880.76 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.87 per share, with a total value of $96,880.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,715,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,272,502.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Srb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Corp Srb purchased 6,800 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.78 per share, with a total value of $494,904.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Corp Srb acquired 6,135 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.08 per share, with a total value of $448,345.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Corp Srb bought 26,651 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,927,666.83.

On Monday, May 22nd, Corp Srb purchased 8,789 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $639,839.20.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

SAFT opened at $74.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $99.75.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

