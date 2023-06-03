Insider Buying: Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) Insider Acquires A$46,125.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2023

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SECGet Rating) insider Matthew (Matt) Booker bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.85 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,125.00 ($30,147.06).

Matthew (Matt) Booker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 8th, Matthew (Matt) Booker 1,783 shares of Spheria Emerging Companies stock.

Spheria Emerging Companies Stock Performance

Spheria Emerging Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th.

About Spheria Emerging Companies

(Get Rating)

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities, as well as New Zealand small and micro-cap companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spheria Emerging Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spheria Emerging Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.