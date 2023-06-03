Insider Buying: Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) Insider Acquires A$46,125.00 in Stock

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Rating) insider Matthew (Matt) Booker bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.85 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,125.00 ($30,147.06).

Matthew (Matt) Booker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Matthew (Matt) Booker 1,783 shares of Spheria Emerging Companies stock.

Spheria Emerging Companies Stock Performance

Spheria Emerging Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th.

About Spheria Emerging Companies

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities, as well as New Zealand small and micro-cap companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

