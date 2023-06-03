Insider Selling: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Director Sells 73,059 Shares of Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) Director Laura Shawver sold 73,059 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $496,801.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laura Shawver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Laura Shawver sold 42,900 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $227,799.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SPRY stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. 767,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,124,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,825,000.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

