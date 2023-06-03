Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,447,065.86 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,447,065.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,770,056.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,532,775.16.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $1,382,202.44.

On Friday, May 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $1,257,730.14.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $1,219,570.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $1,224,566.24.

On Friday, May 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $1,156,084.94.

On Monday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $1,132,827.14.

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,156,687.92.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $1,257,299.44.

On Monday, May 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $1,282,624.60.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $183.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of -88.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

