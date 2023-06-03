Insider Selling: Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Sells $28,945.16 in Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $28,945.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,616.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $238.31 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 145.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Further Reading

