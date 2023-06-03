Insider Selling: Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Sells 27,412 Shares of Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $173,517.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,612.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of UUUU stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,528. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 236.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. Equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 4,284,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 967,543 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,136,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 773,398 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $4,234,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 261,688 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

