Insider Selling: Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $127,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $115,800.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $79,770.00.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $44.59 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

