Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells 579 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $57,419.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,044.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SiTime Stock Down 0.9 %

SITM stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.92. The company had a trading volume of 217,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,291. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.67. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $234.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

About SiTime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SiTime by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SiTime by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

