Insider Selling: Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Sells $372,146.58 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $372,146.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stepan Trading Up 5.9 %
NYSE SCL opened at $98.10 on Friday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.95.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.73 million. Stepan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 2,869.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SCL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
