Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Integer by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Integer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,763,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Integer by 20.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Price Performance

ITGR stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Integer has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.75.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Integer’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

