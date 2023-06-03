Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Major Shareholder Bradley James Wickens Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) major shareholder Bradley James Wickens bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,704,891 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,531.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bradley James Wickens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Bradley James Wickens bought 20,000 shares of Interactive Strength stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Bradley James Wickens purchased 3,940 shares of Interactive Strength stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $15,681.20.

On Monday, May 15th, Bradley James Wickens purchased 4,800 shares of Interactive Strength stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $18,288.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Bradley James Wickens purchased 4,350 shares of Interactive Strength stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $17,617.50.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Bradley James Wickens purchased 12,300 shares of Interactive Strength stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,708.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Bradley James Wickens purchased 51,250 shares of Interactive Strength stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $384,887.50.

Interactive Strength Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRNR opened at $5.03 on Friday. Interactive Strength Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.50.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc provides digital fitness platform which combines premium connected fitness hardware products with live virtual personal training and coaching. Interactive Strength Inc is based in AUSTIN, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.