International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 140.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,657 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $17,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IFF opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.11 and a 1-year high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

