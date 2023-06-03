International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Stake Boosted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,969,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,232 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.95% of International Game Technology worth $90,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 38,064 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 35,728 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IGT has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

International Game Technology Price Performance

International Game Technology stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $28.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.88.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

