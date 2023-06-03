International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $36,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,347.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Seaways alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $41,310.00.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. The business had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.12%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in International Seaways by 33.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on INSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.