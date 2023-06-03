Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.94. Approximately 207,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 200,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 18,800.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 247,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 245,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

