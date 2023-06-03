Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:IHIT opened at $7.63 on Friday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,258,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 222.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

