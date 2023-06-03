Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE:IHIT opened at $7.63 on Friday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
