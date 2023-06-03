Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Lifted by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.7% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.73. 10,284,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,457. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

